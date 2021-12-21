National Council of Sports hunts for sports talent from Karamoja

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Council of Sports-NCS has ignited Karamoja sports talent by revitalizing various sports including football and athletics in a move to inspire the region to compete at the national and international levels.

The NCS General Secretary, Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel visited the region on Monday to encourage local talent search and development. He advised local leaders in the region to create a local league and institute district and regional councils to manage and organize sports competitions.

Dr. Ogwel says there is strong potential in the region that only needs to be identified and developed into finished products.

He also asked local governments in Karamoja to prioritize their budgeting to ensure that sports is well catered for.

District Sports Councils in Karamoja have been inactive for several years. The Moroto District Sports Officer, Nelson Anying told URN that it was high time for them to reactivate district sports councils to organize and manage competitions aimed at nurturing talent.

He said the districts would also allocate some resources to sports activities. Anying however noted that this would be challenging for the local governments in the region given the limited tax base. He also notes that for sports to grow in the region, there is a need for partners to allocate resources to revitalize sports.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA has donated about 300 balls and other equipment to encourage football in Karamoja.

URN