Nancy Chiuri helps African moms get their fit back

What do a mother of five, an IT expert, and a fitness pioneer have in common? Everything — if you’re Nancy Chiuri. From her home in Pretoria to prisons and orphanages across Africa, she’s helping women get their groove back.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | Nancy Chiuri steadies herself, her youngest son perched playfully on her shoulders as she lowers into a deep squat. His laughter bubbles over as she counts her reps.

For Chiuri, fitness isn’t confined to a gym; it’s woven into everyday life. She believes in working with what’s at hand — whether that’s a park bench, a pair of water bottles, or, in her case, her kids, who are often part of her routine.

“Motherhood gives you enough weight to carry—sometimes literally,” she joked. “Why not turn it into something that builds you up?”

This down-to-earth ethos underpins the wellness initiative Chiuri founded to help women and mothers integrate fitness into their everyday lives.



Called Mama Fitness Kenya, Chiuri’s initiative has sought to inspire women to embrace wellness no matter their circumstances, showing them that transformation starts right where they are, with what they have.

Chiuri, an IT expert with a Master’s in Project Planning Management, is also a motivational speaker who emphasises that while fitness can be an important way for women to regain strength after childbirth, it is also about reclaiming confidence, balance and building a sense of self. She has been doing it one squat, one stretch, and one empowered woman at a time.

Her programs and improvisations are designed to meet women where they are — be that in a bustling household or even, as in a previous program at women’s prisons in Nairobi, in the most challenging of circumstances.

Her programs don’t just focus on physical health but also incorporate mental and emotional well-being, grounded in the belief that a strong mother builds a strong family and, ultimately, a strong community.

Mama Fitness Kenya began with a simple idea: make fitness accessible and practical for women, especially mothers. Chiuri noticed that traditional gyms and workout spaces often felt exclusionary to women juggling family responsibilities, financial constraints, or the physical changes brought by motherhood.

“Not everyone can afford a gym membership, and even if they can, many mothers don’t have the time or flexibility to go regularly,” Nancy explained.

Her solution was to design workouts that could be done at home or in shared community spaces, using everyday items. From water bottles for weights to furniture for stability, her programs quickly gained traction.

Her slogan, “Healthy body, healthy mind, healthy community,” became the cornerstone of her movement.

“Fitness isn’t just about looking good,” she said. “It’s about feeling good, being present, and staying ready to handle whatever life throws your way.”

One of her most significant projects took place at Langata Women’s Prison in Nairobi, Kenya, where she worked with incarcerated women. Many of them were mothers themselves, separated from their children but still carrying the emotional weight of parenthood.

“In prison, fitness became a way for these women to reclaim a sense of control and purpose,” she said.

Her sessions focused not only on physical exercise but also on mental wellness, incorporating techniques to manage stress, build confidence, and foster resilience. For these women, who often faced societal stigma upon release, Chiuri’s program became a lifeline.

Her work in Langata was a springboard for more initiatives. Chiuri expanded her reach to other marginalized communities, conducting wellness workshops in rural areas and underfunded urban neighbourhoods. Her adaptability and hands-on approach quickly earned her respect and admiration.

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted lives worldwide, Chiuri pivoted to online platforms, ensuring her followers could stay active and connected despite lockdowns. Through Zoom, she hosted virtual fitness sessions and panel discussions, inviting experts to speak on topics ranging from maternal health to mental resilience.

“Women needed more than just exercises,” Chiuri recalled. “They needed support, a community, and practical advice for navigating a very uncertain time.”

Her digital series attracted participants from across Africa, solidifying Mama Fitness Kenya as a trusted resource for holistic well-being.

The mother of five’s work has taken her across Africa, from Ethiopia to South Africa, where her expertise is sought after by health organizations and community leaders. In Ethiopia, she collaborated with local groups to provide postpartum fitness programs tailored to cultural norms and available resources.

Now based in Pretoria, she connects with her family through prayer, a ritual that she says strengthens their bond and provides balance amid her busy schedule. She also gives back to her community by supporting orphanages and schools not only through fitness programs but also professionally as an IT specialist, helping improve their systems and operations.

Raising five boys while running a growing movement is no small feat, but Chiuri approaches parenting with the same holistic philosophy she brings to her fitness programs.

Her household is a lively but structured environment. Mornings begin with physical activity, whether it’s a walk, a game of football, or a quick workout together. Meals are homemade and focused on nutrition, and evenings often include conversations around books, school projects, or life lessons.

Mama Fitness Kenya has grown into a recognisable brand with a loyal following. Chiuri’s social media platforms, where she shares workout routines, tips for healthy living, and glimpses into her family life, have attracted thousands of followers.

Looking ahead, Chiuri hopes to see Mama Fitness Kenya become a global movement. Her plans include developing fitness curriculums for schools, launching a line of affordable fitness gear, and expanding her online platform to include multilingual content for broader accessibility.

As she sets her youngest son down, her movements fluid and unhurried, she is already thinking about her next steps.

