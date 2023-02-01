NAMISINDWA: Suspected motorcycle thief killed by Kenyan Nationals

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenyan nationals have snatched a suspected motorcycle thief from Namisindwa district in Uganda and lynched him. The deceased is Geoffrey Nacholikyo, 28, a resident of Bumakoloti village, Bukokho parish in Bukokho sub county, Namisindwa district.

Samuel Kundu, a resident of Bumakoloti village says that Nacholikyo stole a motorcycle across the border in Kenya and attempted to cross back into Uganda. According to Kundu, the owner of the motorcycle mobilized his friends and they pursued Nacholikyo armed with machetes, stones, and clubs.

They snatched the suspect as he crossed into Namisindwa district using the porous border, lynched him, and dumped his body in River Lwakhakha which separates Uganda from Kenya. John Wafula, the LCIII chairperson of Bukokho sub-county says Kenya police retrieved the body and took it to a Kenyan mortuary pending an investigation.

