Namibia discontinues use of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine following safety concerns

Windhoek, Namibia | Xinhua | Namibia’s Health Ministry said Saturday it has discontinued the use of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in national vaccination program with immediate effect following safety concerns by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

According to Ben Nangombe, the executive director of the Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services, the decision to discontinue the administration of the vaccine is made out of an abundance of caution that men who receive Sputnik V may be at higher risk of contracting HIV when exposed to it.

“SAPHRA indicated concerns with safety and effectiveness of an Ad5-vectored vaccines in populations at risk of HIV infection and with high presence of pre-existing Ad-specific neutralizing antibodies (Nabs) in the general population,” Nangombe said.

Namibia received Sputnik V vaccine donated by Serbia in September, and has rolled it out to certain vaccination sites in the country.

According to Nangombe, Namibia will not administer the vaccine until it has received the WHO Emergency Use Listing, however, patients who received the first dose of Sputnik V will be offered their second dose to complete the vaccination schedule.