Nambooze storms Mukono police demanding release of NUP supporters, sound truck

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has stormed Mukono police division demanding the unconditional release of National Unity Platform-NUP party supporters and her sound truck.

On Tuesday, police impounded Nambooze’s soundtrack registration number UAR 206M and arrested two occupants of the vehicle for participating in a procession celebrating the nomination of Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi as a candidate for the 2021 presidential elections.

According to Nambooze, 13 other NUP party supporters were also arrested and locked up at Mukono police division.

Nambooze who is seeking a fourth parliamentary term on the NUP ticket accuses police of lack of transparency and acting partisan.

She claimed that vehicles of different political party candidates are traversing the district to promote their agenda without being restrained.

Nambooze revealed that she had visited the police station several times to secure the release of the NUP supporters and her personal aids in vain.

Ismael Kifudde, the Officer in Charge-OC of Mukono police division asked Nambooze to remain calm pending the completion of their investigations against the suspects.

He explained that the suspects are accused of violating the elections guidelines, unlawfully wearing uniforms declared to be for the exclusive use of armed forces and disobedience of lawful orders.

He told URN that the Officer in Charge of the Crime Investigations Department, Fred Oyaka and Division Police Commander Abubakar Musiho are in charge of the suspects case file.

URN has since established that the two police bosses have been out of office since Wednesday.

Three trucks of different opposition candidates have also been impounded since the presidential nominations were concluded on Tuesday.

The impounded sound trucks belong to Siraje Ssemuga, an independent candidate for the Mukono Municipality mayor’s seat, NUP’s Rev. Peter Bakaluba Mukasa and Mukono county South parliamentary candidate Wilson Male.

David Jjemba, a resident at Mukono wants police to allow all candidates to exercise their freedom of association and expression freely regardless of their police affiliation.

He wonders why police are only targeting opposition candidates yet their NRM counterparts are operating freely.

URN