Nakasongola bans daytime fishing on lake Kyoga

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Nakasongola district have banned fishing during day time as Lake Kyoga is reopened.

On Monday last week, the State Minister for Fisheries, Helen Adoa lifted the fishing ban on Lake Kyoga exciting fishermen who had spent over a year without work.

On Saturday Nakasongola district authorities handed over 310 out of 1733 boats to fishermen cleared to engage in fishing at Lake Kyoga.

As fishermen prepare to return to fishing business, authorities have issued a fresh directive banning fishing during day time in a move aimed at fighting illegal fishing and criminality.

David Nsamba, the Nakasongola District Fisheries officer says that the district has resolved to allow fishermen access the Lake from 6pm and thereafter engage in fishing till morning.

Nsamba adds that fishermen must return at landing sites not later 10am and give the Lake a break till evening.

He adds that during day, fish can’t be easily trapped and as a result fishermen resort to use illegal nets to catch them something they want to fight by imposing a ban.

Nsamba further noted that they have formed committees per sub county and these will help to register each fisherman who go for fishing per day so as to gather data as well as respond to any accident on the Lake.

He says that the fishermen have been sensitized on the directives and Fisheries Protection Unit is still in place to arrest those who defy them.

Mariam Nabutaka, the District Female Councillor for Lwampanga sub county says that the directive was brought in good faith to fight illegal fishing and fishermen should adhere.

But Ronald Mubiru a fisherman at Kibuye landing site says that the guidelines are intended to restrict and kick out some fishermen from the Lake .

Mubiru adds that illegal fishing can be easily done at night with no watch of FPU rather than during day time. He says that since the Lake has registered increase in fish stock, there shouldn’t be restriction on time of fishing so longer he uses authorized nets and boats.

Robert Lukwago another fisherman said they may not benefit in the lifting the ban since the conditions set by Fisheries Ministry only favours rich.

********

URN