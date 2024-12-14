Nakachwa charged over theft of curtains worth sh3.7billion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Shamira Nakachwa Mulika a 30-year-old woman has been remanded on charges of theft of curtains worth more than sh3.7 billion.

Nakachwa, a resident of Bweya Kajansi Town Council in Wakiso District is jointly charged with four others who were already charged last month. She appeared before Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko and was sent on remand until January 10th 2025 after denying the charges.

Nakachwa had earlier asked to be given a nearer date to appear, but the Magistrate informed her that the court’s diary was already full.

Nakachwa is jointly charged with Hamza Mugumya, a shop attendant resident of Bulwadda Cell in Wakiso District, Yusuf Junior Kiruuta a businessman and resident of Mutundwe Kirinyangabo in Bunamwaya Division Makindye Ssabagabo, Ivan Zziwa a businessman resident of Namugongo Mbalwa in Wakiso District, and John Tamale a resident of Kiwanda Jomayi Seeta Mukono District.

The suspects aged between 27 and 29 were charged with four counts including theft and receiving stolen property.

The court heard that Mugumya, Nakachwa, Kiruuta and others still large between 2018 and 2022 at Kagule Plaza Kiyembe in Kampala District and Bweya Kajansi stole curtain materials, cushions, materials, curtain tapes, curtain pipes, curtain holders, eye lights /curtain rings valued at 3.7 billion shillings belonging Hajji Sulaiman Lwabuuka Kisuule.

Kiruuta, Tamale and Zziwa are accused of having received stolen property including 18 curtain rolls and clothes knowing of having reasons to believe the same to have been feloniously stolen or obtained. They have since denied the charges.

