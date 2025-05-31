Musk says feels ‘stuck in a bind’ in US administration

WASHINGTON, the United States | TASS | US businessman Elon Musk said he had disagreements with the administration of US President Donald Trump regarding his oversight of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which made him feel “stuck in a bind.”

“It’s difficult for me to bring that up in an interview because then it creates a bone of contention. I’m a little stuck in a bind, where I don’t want to speak up against the administration, but I also don’t want to take responsibility for everything the administration is doing. So I’m kind of stuck, you know?” he said in an interview with CBS News, which was recorded before he left his post of the DOGE head. The full version of the interview will air on June 1.

Musk pointed out that he largely agrees with the Trump team’s policies, but that they “have differences of opinion.” He mentioned the US president’s proposed bill to reduce government spending in particular, which the American leader calls “a big, beautiful bill.” “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both. My personal opinion,” the businessman said.

On Wednesday, Musk wrote on his X page that his “scheduled time as a special government employee comes to an end.” At the same time, he expressed confidence that DOGE’s role will only grow over time.

In April, the businessman announced that he would reduce his involvement in DOGE starting in May. This announcement followed Tesla’s report of a 71% drop in net income in the first quarter of 2025 compared to last year. Analysts attribute the decline in revenue partly to the damage caused to the company by Musk’s political activities as DOGE’s head.

