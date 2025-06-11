Musk regrets his posts about Trump after feud

WASHINGTON, the United States | Xinhua | U.S. billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he regretted some posts he had made last week about U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week,” Musk wrote in a post on social media platform X. “They went too far.”

Musk, Trump’s former adviser and ally during the presidential campaign, had traded barbs with the U.S. president on social media last week.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO lashed out at Trump’s expensive tax and spending bill, describing it as a “disgusting abomination,” while Trump said that Musk was “CRAZY” and threatened to cancel contracts and subsidies for Musk’s companies.

Musk’s father said on Monday that his son has “made a mistake” by publicly arguing with Trump and that the dispute was triggered by “stress” from both sides, Russian media have reported.

“You know they have been under a lot of stress for five months — you know — give them a break,” Errol Musk told the Izvestia newspaper during a visit to the Russian capital. ■