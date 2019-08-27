Musinguzi, Lakidi to head NITA-U and Refugee Appeals boards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cabinet has approved the appointment of the Refugee Appeals board and that of the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U).

The new five-member Refugee Appeals board comprises of Gordon Lakidi Oloya as Chairperson and members Charles Wadenya, Gordon Mwesigye, Hajj Kisambira Muhammad Tezikuba and Animu Angupale.

The Appeals Board may receive and hear appeals from the decisions of the Eligibility Committee on questions of law and procedure.

It also has a function to confirm the decision of the Eligibility Committee, set aside the decision of the Eligibility Committee and refer the matter back to the Committee for further consideration and decision among others.

The Eligibility Committee is also established under the same act. Among its functions is to consider and deal with applications for refugee status, where necessary, to review or revise cases previously dealt with by it and also to advise the Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees on matters relating to refugee status among other functions.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the Media Centre, Ofwono Opondo, the Government Spokesperson, says that the board shall help solve the grievances that have existed with refugees while acquiring refugee status in Uganda.

Cabinet also approved the appointment of members of the Board of Directors of the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U).

The seven-member board shall be chaired by John Musinguzi, the former head of the finance and audit department in the Special Revenue Protection Services.

Other members are Prof. Annabella Habinka Basaza Ejiri, Albert Richards Otete, Julius Peter Torach, Dr Amina Zawedde, James Kabajo Kyewalabye, James Saaka the current Executive Director of NITA-U.

Three of the members were part of the previous board appointed in 2016.

According to the NITA-U Act, the board shall serve three-year tenure renewable for another term.

The board is established under the NITA-U Act, 2009. Among its functions is to formulate policy guidelines for the Authority, monitor the implementation of the plans and programmes of the Authority, approve the annual budget and action plan of the Authority and appoint the staff of the Authority.

The board is also tasked with determining the structure and staffing levels of the Authority and the terms of service of the staff of the Authority, establish rules and procedures for the NITA-U Act, the appointment, career development and disciplining of staff among other functions.

URN