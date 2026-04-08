Museveni sets tough agenda for new MPS

Kyankwanzi, Uganda | URN | President Yoweri Museveni has asked newly elected NRM MPs to restore accountability as they begin their legislative term. He said this will help halt rising corruption cases in flagship government programmes.

He emphasized that political leadership demands a deeper intellectual grounding. “A follower may support some aspects of the movement without going deep into its beliefs, but a leader must understand ideology, philosophy and strategy,” he said.

He likened the Kyankwanzi retreat, an entrenched NRM tradition dating back to the bush-war era, to a training ground where leaders learn to “diagnose” societal problems, understand human behavior, and apply practical solutions.

At the heart of Museveni’s message was a call for wealth creation through productivity rather than dependency. “Prosperity does not come from begging or corruption. Every adult must produce a good or a service and earn from it,” he said.

He identified commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT as the key drivers of Uganda’s economic transformation, consistent with government policy frameworks under Vision 2040 and the Third National Development Plan (NDP IV).

Recent economic indicators appear to support this trajectory.

Uganda’s private sector activity expanded in March 2026, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index rising to 54.3, above the 50-point threshold that signals growth, reflecting increased business activity and demand.

Museveni also warned against identity politics, arguing that sectarian divisions undermine markets and national cohesion.

“If we emphasize religion and tribes, some of your products will not be bought. That is why we said we should love Uganda first.”

The president reaffirmed the NRM’s four ideological pillars – patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy – as the foundation for Uganda’s development strategy.

He linked these principles to broader continental goals, including regional and African market integration through the East African Community and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“Integration means strength. Fragmentation means weakness,” Museveni said, arguing that expanded markets are essential for sustainable growth.

Museveni delivered his strongest warning on corruption, describing it as a direct threat to flagship government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).

“If you are corrupt, you waste government resources and become a bad example. I will not tolerate corruption; it diverts us from our mission,” he warned.

His remarks come against the backdrop of rising concern over the misuse of public funds. Police data from the 2025 annual crime report indicates at least 389 cases linked to PDM-related corruption, highlighting persistent accountability gaps at local levels.

The retreat is being attended by more than 350 MPs-elect, including dozens of first-time legislators and the NRM party-leaning independents.

It is aimed at providing a platform for MPS to raise grassroots concerns. Masaka City Woman MP Justine Nameere cited the alleged theft of medicines in public health facilities.

“We don’t know where the medicines disappear to. Sometimes only basic painkillers are available,” she said.

Museveni responded with a firm pledge: “Corruption, including the theft of drugs in government hospitals, shall be tackled very seriously in this new term.”

Vice President Jessica Alupo, who chaired the session, described the retreat as a critical moment for MPs to receive direction from the party leadership, while NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said a detailed post-election performance report would be presented.

Museveni congratulated the MPs on their electoral success but cautioned that the party’s performance still exposed internal weaknesses.

“We could have done more if we got rid of some weaknesses,” he said, urging leaders to reflect critically on their conduct and effectiveness.

The Kyankwanzi retreat is designed to align lawmakers with the ruling party’s philosophy, governance approach, and legislative priorities for the 12th Parliament.