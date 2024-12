Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Hajat Sharifah Buzeki as the new Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority. He also named Benon Kigenyi as her Deputy.

According to President’s office, their names have been forwarded to Public Service for formalisation. When the process is completed, the Head Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet will formally confirm the appointments.

