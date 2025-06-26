Museveni pays shs40 million to hold NRM flag for presidency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has paid 40 million shillings for expression of interest fees as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the presidency and as party chairperson.

Dr. Tanga Odoi, the chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, confirmed on Thursday that Museveni will officially express his interest at the NRM party headquarters on Saturday. He stated that the President has already deposited the required amount in the bank, 20 million shillings for each of the two positions.

Due to the planned visit by the party chairperson, the NRM Electoral Commission has adjusted its schedule. All activities and nominations set for Friday, June 27, will conclude by 2 p.m. to facilitate preparations for Museveni’s appearance.

Dr. Odoi also announced the commencement of the expression of interest exercise for positions on the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the party’s top decision-making body. He noted that the nomination process for CEC members will close on July 4, 2025, a date which has also been booked for Museveni to complete his expression of interest.

Only invited journalists, newly elected NRM district chairpersons, and current CEC members will be allowed access to the venue during Museveni’s visit.

In March 2019, during the NRM parliamentary caucus retreat at Kyankwanzi, MPs passed a motion moved by Evelyn Anite, who is the State Minister for Investments, endorsing Museveni as the sole party candidate for the presidency in the 2021 elections and beyond.

Just days after, the Central Executive Committee -CEC retreat in Chobe, adopted a resolution designating Museveni as the unopposed NRM flag bearer and party chairperson for its 2021 elections and beyond.

Last week, there was drama at the Commission offices when a 36-year-old man, Julius Tumuhimbise from Bushenyi, showed up demanding to pick nomination forms to contest for the presidency on the NRM party ticket.

However, he was swiftly turned away by the Commission officials, who told him the party had not yet opened the process for expression of interest in the presidential position. Tumuhimbise claimed he had every right as a party member to vie for the top seat.

Apart from the 20 million shillings paid by the Party Chairman contenders, others vying for CEC positions like 1st and 2nd National Vice Chairperson are required to pay 10 million shillings, National Vice Chairpersons for regions namely Eastern, Northern, Western, Central, Karamoja and Kampala pay 5 million shillings and League Chairpersons like NRM Youth League pay 1 million shillings.

The Electoral Commission has also reported being overwhelmed by the turnout on the first day of CEC nominations, with more than 60 individuals collecting nomination forms.

Meanwhile, nominations for parliamentary flag bearers are ongoing and will run until June 30, 2025. The NRM primary elections are scheduled for July 16, 2025.

****

URN