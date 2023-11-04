Museveni orders Balaalo again to leave

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has again ordered nomadic pastoralists, often referred to as Balaalo, to leave northern Uganda if they cannot abide by the law.

“Those who have got cows in non-fenced areas must go immediately because this is recklessness. Why should you bring cows in an area where you have no control,” Museveni said Friday.

The president spent the afternoon in Amuru district with leaders from the Acholi sub-region discussing the issue of the nomadic pastoralists.

” I directed the UPDF Division Commander, RPC and the Minister for Northern Uganda to ensure that anybody with cows in an unfenced area in the Acholi, Lango and West Nile sub-regions to leave immediately but in any case not later than 3 weeks from today,” he said.

He also ordered that anybody occupying government land (Aswa ranch, Lakang, land acquired for the Madvhani group, etc.) must leave with immediate effect but in any case not later than 3 weeks from today.

