Museveni and Magufuli launch Mutukula One Stop Border Post

Mutukula, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and John Pombe Magufuli of Tanzania have today inaugurated the Mutukula One Stop Border Post and also laid the cross-border marker for the construction of the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

The One Stop Border Posts (OSBP) launched today, is one of 13 that have reduced regional goods transit periods by more than 50% and improved joint border management procedures.

An OSBP brings together immigration and customs officials from two neighbouring countries under one roof to eliminate need for trucks and persons to undergo clearance twice on both sides of the border.

The East African Community (EAC) has completed 13 out of 15 earmarked OSBPs so far, according to Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko, the Secretary General of EAC.

The two presidents also laid a cross-border East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline marker at the Uganda-Tanzania border point of Mutukula

President Magufuli, who is on a 3-day state visit, advised host communities to take advantage of EACOP to enhance their livelihoods by provision of local content – goods and services.

Magufuli’s visit will climax with laying of the second foundation stone for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline in Hoima on Saturday.

Presidents Museveni & Magufuli lay the Crossborder Markstone for #EACOP at Mutukula pic.twitter.com/RodFEHaWCW — MEMD_Uganda (@energyministry) November 9, 2017

In August, President Yoweri Museveni and Magufuli commissioned the construction of the 1,445km-long East African crude oil pipe line from Hoima district in Uganda to the Tanzanian port of Tanga by laying the first foundation stone.

The heated crude oil pipe line, the longest of its kind in the world, will cost $3.5 billion and will be completed by 2020 making Uganda join the ranks of oil producing countries. The pipeline works will be undertaken by Total E&P, CNOOC and Tullow Oil together with the two governments of Uganda and Tanzania. The pipe line will on completion carry 216,000 barrels of crude oil for export daily.

MAP OF MUTUKULA

THE OIL PIPELINE ROUTE