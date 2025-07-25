Museveni launches 2024 CHAN

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has launched the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Kampala where he has revealed East Africa’s readiness to co host the Continental Tournament.

This is going go to be a milestone in East Africa’s joint efforts to host the championship, a first for the region, and comes after months of coordination and lobbying spearheaded by national and regional sports authorities.

Speaking at the event, at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, President Museveni emphasized the role of peace and infrastructure development in making Uganda a suitable host for such a prestigious tournament.

He noted that the growth of sports in Uganda has been possible due to the long standing peace and stability that have allowed young talent to flourish.

Reflecting on the journey, he said that while the government’s early support for sports was indirect, it has now matured into deliberate and direct investment in youth development and sports infrastructure.

Museveni hailed the unifying power of football, describing it as both a source of entertainment and a vital force for Pan-Africanism and national identity.

He recalled earlier years when Uganda lacked even the basics to organize international competitions, attributing today’s success to steady progress and planning. The President who was accompanied by his wife First Lady Janet Museveni who is the Minister For Education and Sports also commended sports leaders and the youth, acknowledging their efforts in building the nation’s sporting image on the African continent.

The President recounted how Uganda had to meet demanding standards, including having at least 7,500 hotel beds, to be eligible to host the the CHOGM Common Wealth Meeting ahead of 2007 meeting. He noted that such big events have also helped woken up the government on improved infrastructural development.

Engineer Moses Magogo, the President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), praised Museveni’s personal involvement in ensuring Uganda secured the hosting rights and signing guarantees.

According to Magogo, FUFA could not proceed with submitting the bid until Museveni personally signed guarantees to CAF. That signature, Magogo said, paved the way for Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania to present a unified and competitive proposal in Cairo, which later won them the hosting rights in September 2024.

Magogo also applauded the government’s commitment to sports development through infrastructure investment. He noted that the successful hosting of CHAN under the theme PAMOJA would be made possible by Uganda’s improved stadiums, including Namboole, Nakivubo, and Akibua, which have all been upgraded to international standards. Kadiba Stadium will serve as the home base for Uganda’s national team during the championship.

He further highlighted the government’s contribution to grassroots sports development, citing the distribution of 66,000 footballs to primary schools across the country. These schools, he said, are now equipped with computers to capture and manage talent data, a move aimed at ensuring early identification and nurturing of young football stars.

Janet Kataaha Museveni, described CHAN 2024 as a moment of national reflection. She recalled the country’s difficult past marked by destruction of both public infrastructure and human capital and celebrated how far Uganda has come.

“This is our history said and while we may not be proud of parts of it, it is ours. But today, God has remembered us. Hosting CHAN is proof that we have recovered, and now walk forward with dignity”, said Janet. She emphasized that Uganda’s co-hosting of the tournament with Kenya and Tanzania is much more than a sports event; it is a powerful symbol of regional unity.

“Sports brings out the kind of joy that unites people from across divides and makes us see each other as part of a bigger family. Our coming together under the PAMOJA banner is a testament to what football can do it builds societies, strengthens integration, and drives development.”

Mrs. Museveni also detailed the infrastructural legacy that CHAN 2024 will leave behind. She said that through this opportunity, the government has upgraded facilities like FUFA Kadiba, Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku, and Kyambogo sports grounds, assets that would have otherwise remained underdeveloped. She assured the nation and all visiting teams, including those from Algeria, Niger, Guinea, and South Africa, that Uganda is ready to host a successful and secure tournament.

Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang, also addressed the gathering, revealing that East Africa’s successful CHAN bid was a reflection of regional unity and ambition. He affirmed that the government remains committed to supporting sports, not just in infrastructure, but also through policy.

The Government recently enacted the National Sports Act 2023, signed into law by President Museveni with the assistance of Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka. The Act repealed the outdated 1964 law, which brings Uganda’s sports policy in line with modern standards.

President Museveni later took photographs with children from local football academies and football legends, to symbolize both the legacy and future of Ugandan football.

At least 19 Football Teams from 19 Counties are expected in East Africa for the Games which commence August 2nd to 30th 2025.

Uganda will play it’s first Game with Algeria on Monday August 4th 2025 at 8pm in Namboole Stadium.

The games are organized by Total Energies and Confederation of African Football-CAF

