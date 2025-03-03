Museveni hails fallen education icon Elizabeth Gabona

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni, alongside First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, has paid tribute to the late Elizabeth Kaitsa Mabwa Gabona, a distinguished figure in Uganda’s education sector. Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo represented President Museveni at the official send-off ceremony held in Kolonyi, Mbale district. Gabona passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2025.

In his eulogy, Museveni described Gabona as a dedicated leader who played a transformative role in the Ministry of Education, serving in key leadership positions on various governing councils. He said she was a woman of distinction, determination, and zeal to deliver results wherever she was placed. The nation, he noted, remains indebted to her advisory services and the experience she brought to the execution of her duties.

He expressed his condolences to Gabona’s family and the education fraternity, praying for God’s comfort for all those who looked up to her for guidance. First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, hailed Gabona as an “education encyclopedia” who served the nation with excellence. In a speech read on her behalf by Minister of Health Dr. Jane Aceng, she said that in Gabona, the country has lost a committed servant whose legacy should be emulated.

Gabona’s career in education began in 1975 as a teacher at Tororo Girls’ School, where she later became Head of the Department from 1977 to 1980. She went on to serve as Inspector of Food and Handling for the Education Integrated into Rural Development Project under the World Food Programme between 1980 and 1984, eventually becoming the project’s manager from 1985 to 1992.

Her contributions to Uganda’s education sector continued in various capacities, including as Assistant Secretary-General of the National Commission for UNESCO from 1992 to 1999, Assistant Commissioner for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education and Sports from 1999 to 2004, and Commissioner for Higher Education from 2005 to 2008. Her career culminated in her role as Director for Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education and Training.

At the time of her passing, Gabona was actively involved in several organizations, including the Regional Forum for Women Educationalists (FAWE) and the Church of Uganda Higher Education Commission. She held a Master of Arts in Education Management, a Bachelor of Education, and a Diploma in Education, all from Makerere University. She also earned a Certificate in Project Planning and Management from the Institute of Adult and Continuing Education at Makerere University. Gabona leaves behind a remarkable legacy of dedication and service in shaping Uganda’s education sector.

*****

URN