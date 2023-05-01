MUSEVENI: Everyone’s focus should be on creating more jobs

Namutumba, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has re-emphasised the importance of creating more jobs to get Ugandans out of unemploment, instead of focussing on the remuneration of those already in work.

“As we celebrate this Labour day, we should focus more on how to create enough jobs for all Ugandans, as opposed to discussing the welfare and enhanced remuneration of the few employed Ugandans,” Museveni said today as he presided over the International Labour celebrations in at the Namutumba district ceremonial grounds. This year’s Labour day theme is “Promoting positive work culture and Ethics.”