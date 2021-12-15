Museveni defends gov’t on delayed fulfilment of pledges in Kayunga

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday evening defended his government over the delayed fulfilment of various development projects in Kayunga district. He also pointed out the good deeds like MP Aidah Nantaba securing and defending citizens land rights, government works on the Kayunga Kamuli bridge.

Museveni who had appeared in Kayunga to canvass support for the party candidate Andrew Muwonge, addressed a crowd of people transported using yellow buses from various parts of the district to Kayonza sub county, however realized that the delayed pledges were affecting the party popularity.

During the previous visits to the district, Museveni promised tarmacking Kayunga-Bbaale-Galiraya road, construction of seed schools at various sub counties as well as giving out tenancy titles to residents facing evictions on land at Bbaale county as well as ending land wrangles.

However, Museveni told residents that the pledges would have been worked upon but the government always has priorities and in Kayunga, they considered refurbishing the general hospital and Kayunga-Kamuli bridge. Nonetheless, he made assurance that the road will be constructed.

Recently, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja secured boats to provide free transportation of people across flooded areas in Bbaale sub county as well as securing land to set up an internally displaced persons-IDP camp with temporary health and education facilities.

Museveni appealed to residents to consider voting the NRM candidate than the opposition candidate for a proper flow of information which will increase various opportunities such jobs, follow up on pledges, and big funding for development projects.

About land wrangles, Museveni said he has learnt that NRM leaders such as Moses Kaliisa Karangwa and the candidate were fueling some of the wrangles.

He invited Karangwa to defend himself, but unfortunately he had left the gathering before its end.

About tenancy titles, the president praised the District Woman Member of Parliament Idah Erios Nantaba for following up the process of titles, securing 1,000 land titles for residents and are currently ready to receive them as arrangements shall be done by the district.

Muwonge, the NRM candidate defended himself before the president putting the entire blame of land wrangles on the incompetent district land committee selected by the previous leaders after receiving bribes.

Meanwhile, Museveni succeeded in campaigning in two sub counties of Kayonza and Busaana. His presence failed campaigns of the National Unity Platform candidate Harriet Nakwede whose venue was canceled by the Electoral Commission. Nakwede was intending to host the party principal Robert Kyagulanyi.

As a result, NUP supporters protested the move compelling the joint security forces including the army and police to fire teargas gas and live bullets to disperse the crowds.

In the process, the NUP candidate Nakwede and Francis Zzaake, the Mityana MP and others sustained injuries while others whose number we are yet to establish got arrested.

*****

URN