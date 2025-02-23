Museveni challenges youth to embrace vocational skills

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has challenged the youth to embrace technical and vocational education to fight unemployment.

Museveni notes that the government opened doors for the private sector and is now attracting investors who have a high demand for skilled persons.

Museveni’s message was delivered by the State Minister for Primary Health Care Magrette Muhanga during the 16th graduation ceremony for Mountains of the Moon University-Saaka, Fort Portal Tourism City on Friday.

Museveni said the government was committed to putting up more technical institutions to facilitate access to hands-on development.

Museveni also cautioned the grandaunts against sexual abuse, drugs and alcoholism among other societal deviations in the country.

The University Council Chairperson Eng. Dr Ben Manyindo applauded both the government and the University staff for working tirelessly to ensure the university delivers on its mandate.

However, he called for the support of the government towards putting up more infrastructure.

