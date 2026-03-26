Murchison Falls electric fence reduces Human–Wildlife conflict

Oyam, Uganda | URN | Oyam residents have welcomed the erection of a 15-kms electric fence by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) along the boundary of Murchison Falls National Park, passing through Kamdini and Myene Sub Counties.

The fence is designed to deter wild animals, especially elephants, from crossing into people’s gardens and homes. For years, communities in Oyam district and others where Game Parks ae situated have suffered crop destruction and even loss of lives due to elephantine incursions.

Wilson Kagoro, Conservation and Education Officer for the Murchison Falls Conservation Area, said electric fencing has proven to be one of the most effective measures in controlling human–wildlife conflicts.

He noted that around the conservation area, 126 kilometers of electric fencing have already been completed.

Solomon Onapa of Bombay Village in Juma Parish, Kamdini Sub County, said his area is now peaceful as stray elephants no longer encroach into residental areas.

Similarly, James Ogwal, LCIII Chairperson of Myene Sub County, said the fence has spared residents from elephant attacks, improving livelihoods as farmers can now harvest their crops without fear.

According to UWA, human–wildlife conflicts remain a national challenge, best confronted through electric fencing of national parks, among other solutions.

****

URN