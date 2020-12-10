Muntu decries army deployment in lakes

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation- ANT presidential candidate, Gen. Gregg Mugisha Muntu has promised to withdraw soldiers from Lake Kyoga once elected president in January.

The retired army boss says the presence of Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces- UPDF soldiers on lakes is a sign that President Yoweri Museveni’s government no longer cares for the local person.

Gen. Muntu, who is canvassing for votes in Serere explained that the deployment of soldiers on lakes to oppress fishermen shows that government has run short of ideas to resolve issues affecting the community.

According to Muntu, the country has been eaten up by corrupt, something he said his government would stamp out once elected president. He also promised to resolve the problems related to growing of citrus in Teso by streamlining the operations of Soroti Fruit Factory.

Muntu also promised to fight land grabbing and all forms of injustices against the community. Since January this year, UPDF soldiers have been patrolling Lake Kyoga to fight illegal fishing practices and restore the fish stocks. During the operations, the officers impounded illegal fishing gears and boats from the fishermen. Although the operations by the UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit, have been marred by allegations of brutality and extortion, several fishermen have now acquired the recommended fishing gears. Last week, President Museveni promised to withdraw soldiers from Lake Kyoga and Victoria over allegations of corruption.

