Muni University students protest over delayed allowances

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government-sponsored students at Muni University have staged a strike to protest the delayed payment of their first semester allowances.

The students are demanding living out allowances, clinical allowances and faculty allowances which they say haven’t been paid by the University.

The angry students marched from the campus through Muni-Ewuata road to Arua city carrying placards with inscriptions “Respect our Rights, We want our money”.

Derrick Ocen, a second-year student of Bachelor of Nursing Science says that the delays have reduced them to beggars yet they are entitled to the stipulated allowances.

Joanita Wamala, one of the affected students pursuing a Bachelor’s in Nursing science says that the delayed payment of their allowances has made it difficult for her to go to the hospital.

The University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs Professor Simon Anguma said that the delay is due to lengthy processes following the introduction of the Integrated Financial Management system by the Ministry of Finance.

Kefa Atibuni, the University’s Senior Communications Officer confirmed that the university on Wednesday wired shillings 216 million for the students’ allowances.

Muni University is the only public university in West Nile founded more than 7 years ago.

*****

URN