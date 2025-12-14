Mungu Feni Foundation wins top NGO award in West Nile

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mungu Feni Foundation has been recognised for its locally driven community empowerment work after securing two top honours at the West Nile Quality Brand Awards, highlighting the growing profile of grassroots-led development initiatives in the region.

At the 2025 ceremony, the foundation was named Best Community Development NGO in West Nile and Best Local NGO in West Nile, earning the Quality Excellence Award Platinum for the reach and impact of its programmes.

Receiving the awards, the foundation’s founder, Benard Feni, said the recognition reflected strong community ownership and collaboration behind the organisation’s work. “It is a very good achievement for us to receive such awards from the communities. We really appreciate it. This is all about trust, teamwork, and coming together to support youths and the vulnerable,” he said.

The Mungu Feni Foundation focuses on community-based interventions designed and implemented at the local level. According to Feni, the organisation is currently running between five and six projects across West Nile, directly targeting more than 300 beneficiaries, including youths, orphans, the unemployed and other underprivileged groups.

The initiatives are aimed at improving livelihoods and enabling beneficiaries to create sustainable sources of income through skills development and job creation, reflecting a shift towards locally anchored solutions to persistent socio-economic challenges in the region.