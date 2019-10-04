Multiple interests on land hindering development of slums- Musumba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Multiple interests on land are hampering government’s plans of developing slums.

The State Minister for Housing Isaac Musumba Baryomunsi told journalists Thursday at Uganda Media Center that in many slums especially in Kampala, the holder of the land title is different from the owner of the house, who also rents out the house.

He says for government to develop such areas, they have to cater for all those with interests on the land.

Musumba also said that there is need to enforce physical planning plans to ensure that people set up houses in an organised and guided manner.

Government established the National Housing Policy in order to have proper planning of building structures in the country to put an end to property loss during evictions for redevelopment.

Government has also worked with the private sector to provide low-cost housing to Ugandans. However, this has been criticized since the low-cost houses have turned out to be expensive and hence leaving the low-income earners.

Deo Kayangayanga, the Director for Housing at the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development says that government cannot implement its own the concept of low-cost housing but will continue engaging private players.

He, however, says the condominium policy that Uganda has adopted will further help to address the issue of housing in the country.

*****

URN