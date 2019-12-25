MultiChoice Uganda launches back to school campaign set to run till 31st Jan 2020

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda has unveiled its Back to School promotion to reward customers who renew their subscription during the festive season and on-going school holidays, with school fees.

The promotion which will run until Jan. 31, 2020, was unveiled, by Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing MultiChoice Uganda and Joan Semanda Kizza, the Public Relations and Communications Manager, at the company’s head office in Kololo.

Asiimwe said MultiChoice Uganda is always on the lookout for opportunities to reward its loyal DStv and GOtv customers across the country, because they make a significant contribution to the growth of the company.

“As many of our subscribers celebrate the festive season, we also know that most of them will be looking to take their children back to school at the beginning of the New Year and will need school fees. It’s against this background that we are launching the promotion.” Asiimwe said.

“Through this campaign, we will give 200 lucky DStv and GOtv customers school fees worth shs 120 million to ease the school burden that comes with January but at the same time enable them give their children a decent education,” he explained. During the promotion, MultiChoice will reward lucky subscribers with shs 500,000 every week. “We will also be giving out gifts and subscriptions during this promotion,” he added.

Kizza, observed that MultiChoice Uganda is passionate about giving back to customers and education because learning guarantees the future of many children and supports the growth of the economy, through a professional human capital base.

“Our customers are a key facet of our existence and therefore, we strive to deliver products, services, and entertainment solutions and reward schemes that support their day-today lives,” she commented.

“We are excited to unveil this campaign because we believe it will impact the lives of many Ugandan families. We are confident that customers will delight in taking part in the campaign from today until the end of January.”

To stand a chance to win schools fees in the promotion, customers who subscribe or reconnect their DStv or GOtv for a period of two months, December and January will be entered into the promotion. Winners will be selected on a weekly basis and be rewarded starting January 6th ,2020 until January 31st , 2019.

MultiChoice believes in the power of using entertainment to enrich lives by telling stories that open the minds of its customers, bringing people with shared passions together and connecting them through new realities. Through the platforms DStv and GOtv, MultiChoice makes great entertainment accessible and delivers programs that customers love.