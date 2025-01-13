MultiChoice Uganda announces return of Step-Up Tukwambuse promotion

From 13 January to 31 March 2025, upgrade your entertainment and get boosted to the next package– at No Extra Cost!

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda, the home of exceptional Pay TV entertainment, is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated Step-Up Tukwambuse promotion for DStv and GOtv customers. This exciting campaign allows customers to upgrade their current package and enjoy the next package at no additional cost, bringing unmatched value and richer content to their screens.

How It Works

The Step-Up promotion is simple and rewarding:

DStv Customers: Upgrade your current package, and we’ll boost you to the next level for free!

On DStv Access? Upgrade to DStv Family and enjoy DStv Compact.

On DStv Family? Upgrade to DStv Compact and get DStv Compact Plus.

On DStv Compact? Upgrade to DStv Compact Plus and enjoy DStv Premium.

GOtv Customers: Upgrade your package, and we’ll take you even higher!

On GOtv Value? Upgrade to GOtv Plus and enjoy GOtv Max.

On GOtv Plus? Upgrade to GOtv Max and get GOtv Supa.

On GOtv Max? Upgrade to GOtv Supa and enjoy GOtv Supa Plus.

Why Step Up?

January can be financially challenging for many families, and the Step-Up promotion is designed to provide customers with unbeatable value while expanding their entertainment choices.

Speaking about the campaign, Patricia Kiconco, Head of Customer Value Management at MultiChoice Uganda, said: “We understand that the start of the year can be tough for many of our customers. The StepUp Tukwambuse promotion is our way of ensuring that our customers can enjoy premium content and richer entertainment at no extra cost. This is the perfect opportunity to explore new content, from blockbuster movies and local dramas to exciting sports and kids’ entertainment.”

What’s on the Line-Up?

DStv: Heart-pounding sports, award-winning series, local storytelling, and more.

GOtv: Tyler Perry classics on BET, Disney specials, action-packed Sundays on TNT, and more.

How to Upgrade

Upgrading is easy:

Use the MyDStv or MyGOtv app. Visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com. Visit your local DStv or GOtv contact center for assistance.

Make 2025 Unforgettable

The Step-Up promotion runs from 13 January to 31 March 2025. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your entertainment experience. Upgrade, step up, and let DStv and GOtv bring the magic of stories to your screen.