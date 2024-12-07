MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy class of 2024 graduates

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | The East Africa MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy in Nairobi this year graduated another cohort of talented film and TV professionals from the industry-leading training institution.

The MTF Academy offers multi-disciplinary training programmes to develop the next generation of African storytellers. Every year, classes of students graduate from MTF academies in Lusaka, Lagos and Nairobi.

The programme has now produced hundreds of hot young creatives to bolster the ranks of the continent’s film industry.

The graduation ceremony for the East Africa MTF Academy was held in Nairobi on 5 December 2024. The event celebrated the talent and hard work of this year’s cohort, as well as recognising the achievements of earlier cohorts who have gone on to find success in the industry.

“We are proud of every single one of our MTF graduates,” said MTF East Africa Academy Director, Victoria Goro at the graduation ceremony. “They follow in the footsteps of more than 100 MTF East Africa alumni.

Every year, we see them emerge with a fresh sense of direction in their lives, with useful skills, ready to help build our industry.”

This year’s MTF East Africa Academy students completed a 12-month programme of workshops, lectures, practical film productions and masterclasses, where they gained skills in everything from screenwriting and editing to sound design, producing, and directing.

The top four performers of this year’s cohort were also celebrated for their outstanding achievements. First place went to Cyril Ondieki, who won a 6-week internship at NYFA, Sihnemariam Abebe, who took second place, received a 2-week internship with Zee World, while Everbright Nkya and Agola Simon in third place earned a 2-week internship with MultiChoice in SA.

The MTF course is created in collaboration with international partners, the New York Film Academy! and Indian satellite TV channel Zee World. These partners provide training, course content and internship opportunities that allow MTF students to continue their career growth.

At the graduation, Goro proudly shared some of the achievements of former MTF graduates and encouraged this year’s cohort to take inspiration from their successes. Recent accomplishments by MTF alumni include:

Doreen Kilimbe’s film Midnight Bride, commissioned by M-Net, won Best East African Film at the Uganda Film Festival, the Audience Award at Zambia’s Sotambe Film Festival, Best International Award at the Kalasha Film and TV Awards, and Best Actress at the Zanzibar International Film Festival.

Kefa Igilo’s film Love Transfusion was nominated as the Best International Film at the 10 th AMVCA’s. His film Forever Maybe was also commissioned as a Showmax reality series.

Nduruka Njoroge’s Two Let won the Best Regional award at the 2024 Kalasha Film and TV Awards.

Isiko Abubaker won the Best Sound Design award at this year’s Uganda Film Festival, after winning the same award in 2022 and 2023.

The Academy has continued to build upon its healthy partnerships with Kenyatta University in Nairobi as its regional education partner.

“Through the partnership between Kenyatta University and MultiChoice Talent Factory, students are able to get the full benefits of both institutions,” said Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Waceke Wanjohi.

“Kenyatta University specialises in effective knowledge transfer, while MTF has relevant industry awareness. It has proved itself a very successful collaboration.”

Another valuable MTF partnership initiative this year was its collaboration with German development agency GIZ and the Kenya Film Commission in hosting the first ever East African and Kenyan Masterclass on Intimacy Co-ordination and Safety on Set. The Masterclass was attended by over 100 filmmakers from East Africa.

In partnership with the US Embassy in Nairobi, MTF hosted the first two-level sound-design masterclass in Nairobi in November 2024, a training programme that provided key technical skills, built capacity and bolstered professional collaboration to grow sound design in East Africa.

This year, MTF East Africa Academy students also produced public-service content clips encouraging climate action, titled Uniting for A Sustainable Tomorrow, as part of the MultiChoice #TakeYourShot programme supporting the Earthshot Prize.

“In addition, the MTF Eastern Africa Music Video Showcase was a resounding triumph. Attended by industry leaders and renowned Kenyan music video directors, the event showcased the best of Eastern African music videos, highlighting both narrative and performance storytelling. By investing in high production values, these videos set a new standard for quality and aesthetics in the region.”

As part of the MTF East Africa Academy Re-afforestation project, the class also planted 40 hardwood trees and 20 fruit trees at Nderi Primary School.

“MTF is a precious asset to Africa’s TV and broadcast industry,” said MultiChoice Northern Regional Director, Glauco Ferreira. “For the sector to grow, it needs a healthy pipeline of fresh, creative talent constantly entering the job market with relevant skills. The fact that MTF alumni often join established broadcast companies straight after graduation, or go on to form their own production companies, is proof that MTF is fulfilling its purpose effectively. We wish the graduates the best as they embark on their film careers.”