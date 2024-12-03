MultiChoice, MTN partner to bring Showmax to MOMO customers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pay TV provider MultiChoice Uganda has partnered with MTN Uganda to enable customers to pay for Showmax subscriptions using MTN Mobile Money (MOMO), enhancing convenience and accessibility.

The revamped Showmax 2.0 platform, developed through a collaboration between Comcast’s NBC Universal and Sky, features a vast content library, including live English Premier League games and local Ugandan entertainment.

Hassan Saleh, Managing Director of MultiChoice Uganda, highlighted the partnership’s significance: “The Showmax proposition speaks to the future of our business. By working with partners, we are committed to enhancing customer experiences through innovation and quality entertainment.”

Richard Yego, Managing Director of MTN Mobile Money Uganda, expressed similar enthusiasm: “We’re excited to bring the English Premier League, global entertainment, and Uganda’s local content to brighten our customers’ lives. This collaboration demonstrates MultiChoice Uganda’s commitment to enriching lives.”

The refreshed platform offers affordability with plans starting at UGX 11,400, accessibility on multiple devices, and data-saving features like download and watch later. This partnership aims to deliver world-class entertainment to Ugandans through innovative and flexible solutions.