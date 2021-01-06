MultiChoice announces New Year’s offer for new DStv customers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entertainment TV giants MultiChoice Uganda have today announced a new year’s offer that will see customers acquire DStv decoder packages and hardware at a special price.

The exciting new decoder offer will will see Ugandans get a set at UGX 99,000, inclusive of the HD decoder, one-month subscription of DStv Access and installation.

The new sales offer by the Pay TV is permanent and will apply to new DStv customers effective today.

While addressing the media, Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda remarked that, “As a continuation of the seasons’ celebration into the new year, we are excited to lower the cost of entry for our new DStv customers by allowing them to make the switch from other Pay-TV providers to the home of the world’s best football .”

Asiimwe added that, “The new decoder offer will go for as low as UGX 99,000, will be inclusive of the HD decoder, one-month subscription of DStv Access and installation.

A March 2020 communications sector market performance report by Uganda Communications Commission indicates that the total active pay-tv subscribers were standing at 1.58 million.

However, with the revival of major sports competitions such as the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League and other key source-content activities that were suspended due to effects of COVID-19 in March 2020, the industry is expected to steadily recover as we go into 2021.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda stressed that, “MultiChoice remains committed to delivering the best video entertainment experience in Uganda by telling the best local and international stories, and in the same spirit, the offers are intended to create a memorable experience for potential customers who will have subscribed to the DStv platform through this new year’s offer.”

She further mentioned that, “Backed by the entertainment value delivered to customers in 2020 through new offers namely; the addition of new payment options like mobile money to Showmax, introduction of Showmax Pro, re-working of sports channels among others, we are optimistic about being able to impact even more lives this new year with new additions like HONEY TV and Pearl Magic Prime that will be going live in February.”

“We know our customers will enjoy a variety of home entertainment content as we continue to hold onto our promise of defining home entertainment in Uganda,” Kizza concluded.