Mukono authorities, vendors disagree over market space

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vendors operating in an open weekly market at Mbalala trading center in Mukono district have disagreed with local authorities on the new proposed market space.

The Mbalala LCI chairperson Mohammed Wamala resolved to shift the weekly market to Kasenge playground. The market with more than 400 vendors has been operating in the area for more than ten years.

Wamala claims that the vendors have failed to improve the hygiene conditions and their presence has caused congestion along the Kampala-Jinja highway.

“We have severally warned the vendors against the poor hygiene and turned on a deaf ear. We have therefore notified police and other relevant authorities to halt the market day starting this Saturday,” Wamala says.

However, vendors claim that the decision to relocate them was taken without consulting them.

Abdul Kagimu, the vendors chairperson says the proposed site will not attract customers.

Ambrose Kibuuka, one of the vendors is suspicious that local leaders have a hidden agenda. He says that the concerns raised by the leaders can be addressed by the vendors. He vowed to mobilize vendors to reject the eviction.

Meanwhile, the parish chairperson for Kasenge, Sheik Abbas Mujjumba says the village council resolved to implement a decision without consulting the vendors.

Sheik Mujjumba says the current site for the market was selected since it connects vendors and farmers from various places without disruptions of poor roads. He emphasizes that roads connecting to Kasenge playground are in poor shape and likely to inconvenience traders, especially during rainy seasons.

URN