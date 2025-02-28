Muhoozi appoints Col Deo Akiiki CDF Military Assistant

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Col Deo Asiimwe Akiiki, his military assistant. Col Akiiki has been the deputy Spokesperson of Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF).

Col Akiiki confirmed his appointment and stated: “Good afternoon, Comrades and members of the Fourth Estate. It is a bright Sunny Friday on this 28th Day of February 2025. I take this honour to officially announce that I have been appointed by the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor to H.E. on Special Operations Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as his Military Assistant (MA). My appointment takes immediate effect.”

An assistant to the military commander helps in the execution of readiness programs, with special emphasis on strength maintenance, personnel and training readiness. Col Akiiki has described his appointment by Gen Muhoozi as a statement of honour and trust that he is going to serve at the helm of the leadership of UPDF.

“I don’t take it for granted, and I thank the CDF and indeed the entire leadership of UPDF for the trust in me. I want to thank you for the long time I have worked with the media fraternity since the LRA days, 2004 in Gulu, Kitgum, Lira, pader, Karamoja, Somalia, operation Lightening thunder in DRC as a PRO/PIO up to the last 7 years as the deputy spokesperson of the entire might UPDF,” Col Akiiki said.

However, it is not clear where Col Chris Magyezi, who has been executing the same roles, is heading since Col Akiiki is going to be responsible for the same duties. Also, UPDF has not announced who is going to deputize Ag Major Gen Felix Kulayigye as deputy Army Spokesperson.

“I call upon you comrades to continue working with the office of the DDPI headed by Maj Gen Felix Kukayigye and the deputy yet to be appointed. Continue to give them as much support as you have always done,” Col Akiiki said.

Col Akiiki has been in UPDF public relations for more than 20 years. He holds two master’s degrees and is currently pursuing a PhD in Zambia. He has been the deputy Army Spokesperson for eight years.

****

URN