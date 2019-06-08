MUASA raises UGX 10M for Kamunyu’s legal fees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 10 million shillings has so far been collected to support the Makerere University Academic Staff Association –MUASA Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi.

Last month, Kamunyu was suspended for six months on half pay last month after he was found guilty of non-adherence to university policies contrary to Section 5.7 (22) of the Makerere University human resources manual as amended.

The suspension forced the staff to launch a fundraising drive for their leader’s welfare and legal costs for the time he will be on suspension.

A total of 162 staff have so far contributed between 50,000 and 500,000 shillings while others have pledged to continue give part of their monthly emoluments to support Dr Kamunyu.

Associate Professor Edward Mwavu, the interim MUASA chairperson, who is also the substantive Vice Chairperson of the Academic Staff Association, says the 10 million shillings’ gesture is a sign of love and approval of whatever the cause their chairperson was pushing for.

He says they hope to contribute 50million shillings to support their chairperson for the period he will be on suspension.

