MUASA in fundraising drive for Kamunyu’s legal fees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Staff at Makerere University have started a fundraising drive for the welfare and legal costs of the suspended academic staff association chairperson, Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi.

Associate Professor Edward Nector Mwavu, the interim leader of the Makerere University Academic Staff Association –MUASA says that they require 50 million shillings.

“In a Joint Staff Emergency General Assembly held on 17th May 2019 in the recognition of the work done by the MUASA Chairperson- Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi for the good of our welfare, it was agreed and resolved that we continue showing solidarity with him,” Professor. Mwavu told URN.

In a message sent out to staff at the institution, Mwavu appealed to staff to stand with their leader arguing that the resources were “to support his legal cause and welfare at this time when he is suspended.”

“Individually kindly make your contribution by sending money to either of the following telephone numbers: 0772510831 (Edward Mwavu) and 0752543031 (Robert Kakuru),” Mwavu added.

When contacted, Mwavu said they had not compiled all the money so far collected. He, however, added that 50 people had so far contributed towards the drive.

“We want to show solidary especially on the financial challenges of our chair who is currently earning half pay. This was our resolution and it’s a voluntary scheme,” a senior academic staff at the institution says.

He adds that; “Apart from the two members we are sending our contributions to, another task force has been formed consisting of College representatives to collect from the various colleges.”

Meanwhile, Dr Kamunyu says he successfully registered his appeal of Appointments Board decision of 6-month suspension on Friday, 24th May 2019.

“I continue to believe in justice and the strengthening of our employment systems including its inbuilt disciplinary procedures. I will continue to abide by lawful orders and respond with lawful steps until those who delight in injustice have ceased to hurt,” Dr Kamunyu says.

Adding that; “I keep receiving good messages of love and kindness from most of staff and I am happy. It’s a reminder that there are good human beings/staff out there who believe that I was truly acting in the best interest of all including the working environment that our children could inherit.”

Kamunyu says he knew it was coming in the circumstances citing he will remain focused on root causes of the staff problems.

*****

URN