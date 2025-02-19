MTN Uganda expands digital inclusion for learners with disabilities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda, through its MTN Foundation, has reaffirmed its commitment to digital inclusion by equipping St. Francis Primary School for the Blind in Soroti with a fully furnished computer lab.

This initiative builds on MTN’s ongoing efforts to empower learners with disabilities, following similar projects at Salama School for the Blind in Mukono, Ngora School for the Deaf in Ngora, Gulu High School in Gulu, and Hornby High School in Kabale.

The new computer lab, part of MTN Foundation’s Digital Access Project, will provide 122 pupils—53 girls and 69 boys—with essential digital literacy skills. It features 10 computers, assistive software like JAWS (Job Access With Speech) for visually impaired learners, sound amplifiers, scanners, printers, and a year of free internet connectivity.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Feb.14, Sister Rose Abongi Alyabo, headteacher of St. Francis Primary School, described the initiative as transformative. “For a long time, our learners have faced challenges in accessing digital education due to limited resources. With these new facilities, they now have the opportunity to learn, explore, and develop vital skills,” she said.

Rev. Fr. Geoffrey Akiso Odongo, representing the Catholic Bishop of Soroti Diocese, commended MTN Uganda for its commitment to inclusivity in education.

“Technology is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. By equipping schools like St. Francis with ICT tools, MTN is helping build a better future for our children and our country,” he said.

MTN Foundation’s Shs 1 billion Digital Access Project aims to establish 11 computer labs across Uganda, five of which cater to learners with visual and hearing impairments.

Additional inclusive labs will be set up at Iganga Secondary School, Kisoro Demonstration Primary School, Nvara Secondary School in Arua, and Ngetta Girls Primary School in Lira.

“At MTN Uganda, we believe everyone deserves access to a modern, connected life,” said Nelson Munyanda, MTN Foundation manager. “Technology can break barriers and unlock potential. Through initiatives like the Digital Access Project, we are ensuring that no one is left behind—especially learners with disabilities.”

Learners at St. Francis expressed excitement about the new opportunities. “These computers will help us transcribe work, reducing the workload of writing in braille and making research easier,” said Francis Wamimbi, a P7 learner.

This initiative aligns with Uganda’s Vision 2040, the Digital Transformation Roadmap, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, reinforcing MTN Uganda’s commitment to digital inclusion and education for all.