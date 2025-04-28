MTN Uganda, Code Compass empower girls with digital skills

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Through its MTN Foundation, MTN Uganda has partnered with Code Compass Foundation to boost digital access for girls and young learners by handing over a fully equipped computer laboratory in Mbuya, Nakawa Division. The initiative is part of MTN’s ongoing Digital Access Program and coincided with International Girls in ICT Day celebrations.

The donation, valued at Sh65 million, included 10 brand-new computers, an inverter backup system, and a full year of unlimited internet connectivity. These resources aim to empower hundreds of young people, particularly girls, with coding, digital literacy, and business skills in a safe, inclusive environment.

Code Compass Foundation was founded by Maria Angela Aboyo in 2023 to close the digital gap in underserved communities. Inspired by her work with the UN Women’s African Girls Can Code initiative, Aboyo recognised the urgent need for digital literacy among youth, especially girls, who otherwise had limited or no access to coding education.

“We started Code Campus Foundation to address the gap in our communities where many school-going children had minimal exposure to coding,” Aboyo shared.

“Coding is the language of the future, and if we don’t embrace it, we risk lagging as a country.”

The foundation began modestly with five laptops and 171 mobilised girls during the third-term holiday. Through community sensitisation, parents were educated on the importance of digital skills beyond basic computer usage, emphasising how future professions, from neurosurgery to law, increasingly require technological expertise.

The Code Compass Foundation offers not just coding lessons but also multimedia training, business masterclasses, and practical digital marketing skills. For example, young entrepreneurs are taught to create and run online stores, design digital marketing materials using AI tools, and reach international markets—some have even sold products as far as the U.S.

MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge emphasised the broader vision.

“Access to digital tools unlocks a world of possibilities, opportunities, and hope for our youth. Uganda has one of the youngest populations globally. We must ensure they are equipped to thrive in the digital economy.”

Bryan Mbasa, the senior manager at MTN Foundation, said that launching the computer lab at Code Compass Foundation is a big step forward.

“We’re celebrating bringing more people online, especially helping girls get into technology. This lab is like a starting point for young people in Uganda to learn and become tech leaders”.

“When we help our youth with digital skills, we help our whole country grow. Working together, our success for the future is unstoppable. Digital literacy is not a luxury. It’s something everyone needs to get ahead today”.

Through our Digital Access Project, we are helping young people all over Uganda. We give them the tools like these computers, teach them the skills they need, and even support their mental health to help them succeed in the digital world.”

Code Compass is now one of six centres across Uganda benefiting from MTN’s Shs390 million Digital Access Project. Others include Tunaweza Foundation in Nyanama, Revival Girls High School in Mbarara, St. Catherine Girls in Kazo, St. Joseph’s Seminary in Nyenga, and an upcoming lab at St. John’s Secondary School in Sheema.

Learners at Code Compass will also benefit from the MTN Skills Academy an online platform offering courses in technology, entrepreneurship, and life skills. Additionally, MTN is supporting mental health initiatives in collaboration with Strong Minds, recognising that digital empowerment requires emotional resilience as well.

The initiative aligns with MTN Uganda’s Ambition 2025 Strategy and supports national and global development goals, including Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

MTN Uganda called on stakeholders across government, civil society, and the private sector to join forces to expand digital inclusion and drive transformative growth across Uganda.