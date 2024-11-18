MTN sponsored Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom clan football and Amasaza bicycle race kicks off in Masindi District

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The much-anticipated Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom (BKK) Clan Football Tournament and Amasaza Bicycle Racing Competition kicked off on November 15, 2024, with a vibrant and lively opening ceremony held at Masindi Booma Grounds.

The event was graced by Alex Katusabe, the BKK Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), who represented Andrew Byakutaga Ateenyi.

In his remarks, Katusabe expressed gratitude to MTN Uganda for their continued sponsorship of the tournament and support for other kingdom initiatives, including the prestigious Empango celebrations.

“We appreciate MTN Uganda for their unwavering support. Their sponsorship helps promote not only sports but also the cultural values that bind us together as a community,” Katusabe said.

He encouraged participants to engage in the games with enthusiasm and commitment, ensuring that the main objective of the competition—fostering unity and sportsmanship—is fully realized.

The competition began with a series of exciting events. The Amasaza Bicycle Race saw spirited participation from men and women across Masindi Municipality, Buruli, and Bujenje counties.

The first five finishers in each category secured spots in the next stage of the competition. Cash prizes were awarded to the top cyclists, with the winners taking home prizes ranging from Shs 500,000 for first place to Shs 50,000 for fifth place.

In the football tournament, four clans—Abahinda, Abafumambogo, Abakwonga, and Abairuntu—battled it out in a knockout format. The tournament saw intense matches, with Abafumambogo emerging as the standout clan. The results of the games were as follows:

Abafumambogo 2:1 Abahinda Abakwonga 2(5):2(4) Abairuntu Abakwonga 0:1 Abafumambogo

Abafumambogo clan secured a spot in the next stage of the tournament after their hard-fought victories.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, including representatives from MTN, BKK, local government officials, religious leaders, and business personalities, all coming together to celebrate the spirit of unity and sportsmanship in the kingdom.

The action will continue on Nov.22, 2024, in Kiryandongo District, as the tournament and race move into the next phase. The BKK and MTN partnership promises to bring even more excitement to the competition in the coming weeks.