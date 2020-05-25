MTN, Airtel re-instate mobile money sending charges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Telecom giants MTN Uganda and Airtel have announced they will be re-instating their charges on sending money ending the suspension that was meant to make it easy for users to go through the lockdown.

During the last two months of the lockdown, customers were allowed to send money on the same network at no cost. The telecoms said it was their offer to help people cope with coronavirus lockdown.

In a joint statement on Monday, the firms said “starting May 26, 2020, all MTN mobile money and Airtel money person to person on the same network and mobile wallet to bank transactions will be gradually re-introduced at a 50 percent discount.” This will run for the next 30 days and full charges will start applying.

Withdrawing the money still attracted charges including the government tax of 0.5 percent of money for each transaction. Also, for the people who sent money say from MTN to Airtel, were charged an arm and a leg. Sending 100,000 Shillings from MTN to Airtel costs as much as 7,000 Shillings in charges.

More lockdown measures will be eased on May 26, 2020, with private car owners able to drive to work. This is expected to be the start of full work for many organisations but public transport remains suspended until June.

The companies however said the Airtel money and MTN pay transactions between customers and merchants like a shop or a supermarket will remain free of charge for the next month.

******

URN