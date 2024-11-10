MTAC opens new campus in Ntungamo

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Management Training and Advisory Centre (MTAC) has opened a new campus in Kahunga, Ntungamo District.

The facility was completed over two years ago and is intended to further MTAC’s role in skill development and entrepreneurship for Ugandan youth.

Mwebesa Francis, the Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives who represented President Museveni at the opening, said the government was committed to strengthening African economic integration to increase access to global markets.

He said that a skilled young population will enhance both local and international markets, especially through large-scale production emphasizing the importance of science-based courses and vocational training centres.

“The government supports the closer integration of African economies to strengthen our leverage in international markets. As our youth acquire skills, they will be prepared to serve not only the domestic market but also to compete on a global scale”, he said.

Mwebesa said that prioritizing investing in youth skills and entrepreneurship is essential to reducing unemployment and poverty, noting that equipping young people with practical skills will lessen their vulnerability to negative influences in the money economy.

Soteri Karanzi Nabeeta, Executive Director of MTAC Uganda, asked parents and community members to always support learners enrolling to learn skills at the institution.

Mucunguzi Samuel, the LCV Chairperson Ntungamo commended the government for taking a deliberate move to invest in education, saying that the district, in partnership with the subcounty, is willing to give more land to facilitate the expansion of the facility, such as the construction of hostels.

Tusiime Denis the Resident Centre Coordinator asked the district leadership to provide additional land to support future expansions, including the construction of hostels, a health facility, and improved road access to the campus.

Tusiime pledged to utilize the new facilities to promote entrepreneurship and effective management skills in the local community.

MTAC Ntungamo, which started in 2014 has an enrollment of over 100 students; however, Nabeeta stressed the need for increased community involvement to maximize the new facilities.

MTAC, founded in 1964 under the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives (MTIC), has a rich legacy of providing training and advisory services to public and private institutions.

Its key objectives include offering advisory and training services to government and private entities, helping industries improve management practices, preparing Ugandans for supervisory roles, promoting entrepreneurship, and raising skill levels in various sectors.

*****

URN