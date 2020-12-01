MPs to visit DRC road construction site

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament on the National Economy Committee have proposed a visit to the construction site of the Uganda-DRC road project.

Parliament recently passed expenditure of 200 Billion Shillings for constructing the 223 kilometres road connecting Uganda to DRC.

Uganda signed a bilateral agreement with DRC to implement strategic infrastructure projects. Uganda’s contribution constitutes 20 percent of the total cost of the project estimated at $334.5 million.

MPs on the committee say that after approving the money, they should monitor the construction to ascertain the credibility of the road project.

Amos Mandera, the MP Rakai district and a member of the committee says that the roads are undoubtedly important but before the project kicks off, it is important to do a site visit.

He says there is a proposal among the committee members to visit the road site. He says that since the MPs passed the money, they need to hold government accountable.

Robert Migadde, the Buvuma County MP and member of the committee says that it will be an uphill task to monitor the construction of the road since it is a bilateral agreement between two countries.

He says that since many members objected to the proposal of constructing the road, it is unfortunate that parliament approved the money without first visiting the project area.

URN has learnt from the committee members that although the plan was to go before the project kicks off, the site visit will happen when the elections have ended.

Although the house will resume in May 2021, MPs can continue working especially after the elections between January and May.

Attempts to speak to the committee chairperson Syda Bbumba on the matter were futile as she could not be reached.

URN