MPs to probe Emyooga fund utilisation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Legislators have been tasked to appraise the impact of Emyooga funds in their constituencies within a week prior to commencement of the much anticipated Shs490 billion Parish Development Model (PDM).

The Emyooga, a presidential initiative on wealth and job creation, was rolled out in October 2020 to support among others, market vendors, welders, taxi drivers, boda boda riders, women and restaurant owners who come together in form of savings and credit co-operative societies.

“We have just approved the parish model but we cannot implement it before we know what the Emyooga funds have done.

That will be continuous waste of money and then you say government is not doing anything to help the people. Let us help government to help the people,” the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, told the House sitting on Tuesday, 3 August 2021.

The PDM is meant to eradicate poverty through execution of development activities at the parishes.

“Much as we approved funds for Emyooga in the 10th Parliament. This money was disbursed to various districts and they received. Unfortunately, these funds have not been put to proper use,” the Deputy Speaker added.

The 10th Parliament approved Shs170 billion for Emyooga funds as part of the Shs3.7 trillion supplementary budget, which was passed.

“When you go to the constituencies, you need to find out the criteria used to disburse the funds. Are the beneficiaries real or they are ghosts? Are there businesses that have been set up using the funds?” she said.

Among directed the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to provide each district with a breakdown of disbursed funds.

Upon return from their constituencies, MPs are expected to submit sub-regional reports on their findings to the House.

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA