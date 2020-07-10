MPs query SAGE roll out schedules

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament have raised concerns over the roll-out plan for the Social Assistance Grants for empowerment programme- SAGE. Through the grants, the government gives out a monthly stipend of 25,000 Shillings to persons aged above eighty in different parts of the country.

But MPs Frederick Angura from Tororo South and Wilberforce Yaguma from Kashari County are demanding that the government explains the roll-out modalities for the grant and why several beneficiaries were not receiving the money.

MP Angura noted that more than 100 elderly persons had approached him seeking answers about the payments. The matters came up during a meeting between the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament and officials from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, who were summoned to respond to queries in the Auditor General’s report for the year ending June 2019.

The SAGE coordinator at the Ministry Steven Kasaija explained that schedules for payment are drawn by senior development officers for SAGE in the respective districts together with the serving banks. He noted that Centenary and Post Bank have been selected to channel the payments to the beneficiaries but added that due to lack of staff and limited branches, the payment schedules cannot be quickly implemented.

MP Yaguma inquired about how the schedules are drawn up and where the lists with the beneficiaries names are derived from. Yaguma castigated the ministry officials for failing to conduct a national rollout and instead conducting pay-outs in selected districts.

The deputy chairperson of the committee Okin Ojara also raised queries on the viability of the payment programme noting that it was illogical to ask the elderly to travel long distances to access payments when their transport costs are higher than the money they receive.

His argument was echoed by the Bunyole East MP James Waluswaka who demanded to know why the payment centres were set up in sub counties instead of the parishes as promised by the ministry. Waluswaka also challenged the ministry officials to explain the whereabouts of the funds that were previously designated for beneficiaries when they pass on.

The acting Permanent Secretary James Ebitu argued that the funds are channeled back into the scheme. But when tasked to provide records on the previous financial year he noted that he would do so at a later date. The committee has given him up to Tuesday to provide this information.

******

URN