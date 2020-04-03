MPs demand involvement in COVID-19 fight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Members of Parliament has questioned why they have been left out in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The MPs have also asked government for financial support to go to their constituencies and sensitize the public and also be issued with car stickers to ease their movement.

On Thursday, during a heated debate, Hon Latif Sebaggala Sengendo says they have seen the allocation of funds to different officials except for MPs.

However, when Minister Matia Kasaija mentioned that MPs were requesting for money and that government would see if there were possibilities, the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga was quick to note that Parliament was not asking for money, but was looking at how they can take part in the fight.

Kadaga had earlier on asked the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda that MPs have been left in the fight against COVID-19 and they should be involved.

Meanwhile, several MPs also proposed that instead of distributing relief, the government should send money directly to their mobile money numbers.

The Kalaki County MP Clement Obote Ongalo says the money that will be used to distribute the food is enough for Ugandans who are affected by the lock down.

