MPs demand clarity on re-opening of Katuna border

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have asked government to provide clarity on the terms of re-opening of the Katuna border post between Uganda and Rwanda saying Ugandans have been left confused and stranded.

MPs said there are reports of restrictions at Katuna after the re-opening.

“The communication we are getting is confusing, as people travel, they are again meeting restrictions. We do not know whether it is partially opened, restricted to cargo or there are categories of essential and non-essential travelers,” the Chief Opposition Whip, John Baptist Nambeshe said.

On 28 January 2022, The Government of Rwanda issued a statement announcing the re-opening of the border scheduled on 31 January 2022, after a three year closure.

Legislators said it is irresponsible of the Ugandan government to remain silent on such a matter. The MPs called on the Minister for East African Community Affairs to make an official statement on the same.

“I request that East African leaders and the people they send put everything in writing, we don’t want to stay in the guessing state,” Geoffrey Macho, Busia Municipality MP said.

Macho said that previous unwritten agreements between Uganda and Kenya have for long caused conflicts at the Busia border post, a practice he said should cease.

The Minister of State for Industry, David Bahati said the Rwanda side is only open for cargo as Rwanda still observes Covid-19 preventative measures.

“The President briefed us in the cabinet meeting, the opening happened yesterday but the side of Rwanda is only open for cargo because they are still observing Covid-19 procedures on all their borders,” Bahati said.