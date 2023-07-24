MPs demand better juvenile remand centres

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have challenged the government to improve the condition of juvenile remand centres across the country.

There are currently nine regional remand and rehabilitation facilities across the country, including one which is under construction in Moroto District and Kampiringisa National Rehabilitation Centre in Mpigi District. The centres have the mandate to detain, retrain, rehabilitate, and integrate the children back into the community.

The facilities are also required to offer counselling, tracing and resettlement, life skills and vocational skills training for the children, hygiene and health management, recreation, farming, and spiritual development.

A probe by Parliament’s Committee on Equal Opportunities Commitee chaired by Kole District Woman MP Judith Alyek revealed the deplorable condition of the juvenile detention centre at Kampiringisa and recommended urgent improvement.

The committee observes that the facilities are challenged by insecurity, lack of adequate psychosocial support, limited beds, and shortage of food and clothing, among others.

Alyek’s observation was corroborated by Mawokota County North MP Hillary Kiyaga who challenged the government to admit failure to administer Kampiringisa Rehabilitation Centre which is alarming and existing for formality.

Recalling her experience while visiting Mbale Remand Home, Connie Galiwango, the Mbale City Woman MP contends that not only the facilities are deplorable but also the health and welfare of juvenile offenders require immediate Government intervention.

In her response to the crisis, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs in the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development decried the huge budget cut by the government to her ministry which has restricted activities to improve the welfare of juvenile prisoners.

The Equal Opportunities Committee recommended that government needs to ratify The Hague Convention on Inter-Country Adoption to mitigate the trafficking of children and improve monitoring of their welfare under foster care abroad.

The Committee also advised the government to adjust the education system to accommodate children with disabilities in ordinary schools instead of segregating them in special schools.

