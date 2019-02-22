MP Zaake remanded to Gulu Prison

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has been remanded to Gulu Central Prison after being charged with treason.

Appearing before Gulu Grade I Magistrate Isaac Imron Kintu on Friday afternoon Zaake was not allowed to enter plea.

Zaake who appeared in court limping on his right leg was accompanied to court by Kassiano Wadri, the Arua Municipality Member of Parliament.

Kintu then remanded him to Gulu Central Prison until March 14th when he will appear for mention of the case.

He advised Zaake to apply for bail in High court saying his court lacks jurisdiction over the capital offence with which Zaake is charged.

Patrick Omiya, Gulu Resident State Attorney represented the state in the matter while MP Francis Zaake was represented by Gulu based Human rights lawyer Henry Komakech Kilama.

Kilama says that Zaake was examined for mental health from Gulu central Police station shortly after arriving aboard a Police Pickup vehicle registration number UP 4799 from Arua district.

Kilama says they will apply for bail on Monday next week.

Zaake becomes the 36th suspect charged with treason over the Arua Municipality Parliamentary by-election of August 13th 2018. The others are Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, Jinja Municipality MP Paul Mwiru, Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga, Arua Municipality MP Kassiano Wadri and former Makindye East MP Michael Mabikke, among others.

They are charged with treason under the penal code act.

Earlier in the day Zaake had been charged with escape from lawful custody in Arua Magistrate court a day after he was intercepted by Police around Clock Tower while on his way home. He was rearrested shortly after being granted bail and transferred to Gulu where he was joined to the Arua 35.

The case stems from an incident in which the suspects are alleged to have thrown stones at President Museveni’s car shattering its windscreen during the last day of campaigns in last year’s Arua Municipality Parliamentary by-election.

