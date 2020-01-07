MP Ogwang’s Ministerial appointment queried over academic papers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A concerned citizen has asked the Usuk County Member of Parliament, Peter Ogwang to resign his seat for alleged lack of the requisite academic qualifications. Through his lawyers of Mushabe Munungu & Co Advocates, Emmanuel Byamukama Tayebwa has written a notice of intention to sue Ogwang for lack of the requisite educational qualifications for a member of parliament or it’s equivalent.

“You don’t possess requisite education qualifications or the equivalent thereof from any institution in Uganda or outside Uganda whatsoever. You contested and were illegally nominated as Eastern Youth MP candidate, elected and served as a Youth MP contrary to the Constitution of Uganda and electoral laws of Uganda there under,” reads part of the notice.

A member of parliament is expected to have a minimum of Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education or its equivalent. The January 6th, 2020 notice signed by the company lawyers including David Gureme Mushabe and Kenneth Gideon Munungu notes that Ogwang was again illegally nominated and elected as a Member of Parliament for Usuk County in 2016.

They argue that his presence in parliament misled President Yoweri Museveni to appoint him Information, Communication and Technology -ICT State Minister. “You were vetted by the Parliament of Uganda on 3rd January 2020 based on falsified academic certificates contrary to the Constitution of Uganda and electoral laws. You have ignored and failed to disclose your true education qualifications to the appointing powers with intent to, again, continue drawing the taxpayers’ money in the form of a salary when you are not qualified to do,” further reads the notice to Ogwang.

According to the law firm, Tayebwa intends to bring legal action against Ogwang and the Attorney General in his right as a taxpayer and seek a court order declaring his stay in parliament and continued receipt of salary as unlawful. They ask Ogwang to resign from Parliament and decline the ministerial appointment warning that they proceed to institute civil proceedings should he fail to comply within 24 hours.

However, Ogwang’s lawyers from K&K Advocates have responded to the notice giving Mushabe Munungu & Co Advocates a go-ahead to sue. “We act for and on behalf of Hon. Peter Ogwang or client who has placed in our hands your letter dated 6th instant the contents of which have been noted with instructions to respond hereunder. Please sue,” reads a response from Ogwang’s lawyers.

But Ogwang insists that he possesses the required minimum academic qualifications and that he was ably and legally nominated as MP both in 2011 and 2016. “If a one Byamukama and his accomplices for whatever reasons think that I do not possess the minimum academic qualification and therefore questioning the competence of Electoral Commission and Parliament that duly nominated and vetted me respectively then it is his right to challenge the matter in the courts of law other than continuously soiling my name,” said Ogwang.

He further notes that Byamukama’s allegations are simply deceptive, malicious, fraudulent and contain elements of defamation-a ground in which he is considering engaging lawyers for rebuttal.

“I have also been informed that the same group of people are calling my office asking for Shs20 million for them to stop circulating such information. I consider this as blackmail and extortion which is punishable by law and I have already engaged relevant authorities to trap such fraudsters,” he adds.

According to the Parliament website, Ogwang went through Moruapesur Primary School for his Primary Leaving Examination; he sat his Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) from Soroti SS in 1999 before proceeding to Tororo Progressive Academy-TOPA where he obtained a UACE certificate in 2001.

He attained a certificate in social work and administration in 2003 from Makerere Institute for Social Development and upgraded to a diploma at the same institute in 2005. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Social Work and Social Administration at Victoria University.

Ogwang is among the nine newly appointed Ministers. He appeared on Friday last week for vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament chaired by the Speaker Rebecca.

******

URN