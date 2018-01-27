Mowzey Radio still in intensive care, Bryan White visits with sh25 million

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four days after being beaten into a coma, Ugandan musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio of the Goodlyfe Crew remains in intensive care at Case Hospital in Kampala.

Radio was reportedly knocked out cold by assailants on Monday in Entebbe after an altercation at De Bar. Police have since made several arrests as they seek answers.

First to be picked up was George Egesa, owner of the bar from where Mowzey was assaulted and then admitted to Emmanuel Clinic in Entebbe, transferred to Nsambya then to Case where hours later where doctors conducted a brain surgery.

Case Hospital, where Mowzey Radio is admitted, was today the centre of media attention again after large crowds converged there soon after the arrival of Kampala City socialite Brian Kirumira aka Bryan White.

White arrived to check on Mowzey Radio, and handed sh25 million to his relatives to help clear medical bills. He also handed sh5m to the hospitals general manager who received Mowzey Radio.

In a press briefing, he announced new initiatives by the Uganda Bryan White Fundation to support youth in the country in the fight against poverty.

The incident comes about three years since Emmanuel Mayanja Hummertone aka AK47 was beaten in a bar in Kabalagala before he died on arrival at Nsambya hospital, after he reportedly cracked his skull.

The singer was from the musical family that included brothers Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone, Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso and Douglas Mayanja aka Weasle.

Reports then incidated that AK47, was beaten first at a bar and then went to the washroom to clean up, where he is thought to have slipped and fallen.

The bar DEJAVU, belonged to Jeff Kiwanuka, a former manager of the singing duo of Radio and Weasel.

