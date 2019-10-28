Mowzey Murder: Troy gets manslaughter

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justice Jane Francis Abodo has convicted Godfrey ‘Troy’ Wamala for manslaughter in connection to the death of fallen music artist Moses Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio.

In her judgment at Entebbe High court Monday afternoon, Justice Abodo, noted that prosecution failed to prove to court beyond reasonable doubt that Wamala killed ‘ Mowzey. She however, said that court conquers with prosecution that the accused person participated in the brawl that ended the artist’s life.

Justice Abodo noted that prosecution didn’t at any moment in its submission connect Wamala to the killing despite being part of the bar brawl.

Justice Abodo also wondered why police failed to handle the investigations into the murder case properly. Earlier on prosecution told court that on the evening of January 22, 2018, Godfrey Troy Wamala while at De Bar, a popular hangout in Entebbe town engaged in a brawl with Mowzey.

He reportedly grabbed him and threw him to the floor, fracturing his skull in the process, which led to his death later on. Prosecution led by Entebbe Resident State Attorney, Joan Keko presented 11 witnesses.

They included Pamela Musimire, a Crime preventer who was with Mowzey on the fateful night, David Ebanget alias Producer Washington, a Sound engineer, Mowzey’s mother Jane Kasubo, De Bar proprietor, George Egesa and Katwe Division Police Commander, Frantile Rwamusaayi.

Justice Abodo set October 31st, 2019 as date sentencing the convict. Wamala’s lawyer told Uganda Radio Network that they are considering appealing the judgment. Some of the grounds Kasibante raises for the appeal include poor investigations skills Police used to prosecute his client.

Mowzey Radio’s mother welcomed the judgment but hastened to add that “We however need to know who clearly took away my son’s life.” The offense of Manslaughter According to section 187 of the penal code act, a person commits manslaughter when they cause the death of another through unlawful act or omission. Section 190 of the same act states that manslaughter is punishable by life imprisonment.

******

URN