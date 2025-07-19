More dialogue, mutual learning needed for new chapter in human civilization

BEIJING,CHINA | Xinhua | In the face of rising global tensions and growing challenges, the recently concluded Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting emphasized the urgent need for more dialogue and mutual learning among civilizations, calling for inclusiveness, equality and cooperation to promote peace and shared development.

History has shown the world that the progress of humanity cannot be achieved without exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. As the world faces complex and changing international situations, humanity now stands at a new crossroads, with an urgent need to use dialogue between civilizations to overcome barriers and mutual learning to prevent conflicts.

Exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations serve as bonds of peace. While humans may differ in skin color and language, and civilizations may vary in style and form, no civilization is superior to another. History has repeatedly proven that emphasizing differences between civilizations or trying to impose values by force only leads to misunderstanding, conflict and damage to world peace. As long as the spirit of inclusiveness is upheld, there will be no “clash of civilizations,” and harmony among civilizations can be achieved.

At present, the world faces growing deficits in peace and security, as Cold War thinking and hegemonism are on the rise and regional conflicts keep emerging. The international community must firmly reject the ideas of “civilizational divide,” “clash of civilizations,” and “civilizational superiority.” Only by embracing equality and mutual respect, and by promoting dialogue among civilizations, can the world eliminate prejudice, build mutual trust and ensure collective security.

Today’s world is full of both opportunities and challenges. On the one hand, humanity has made remarkable progress in areas such as the economy, science and culture. On the other hand, problems like slow global recovery and climate change continue to affect everyone. To meet these challenges, the world needs not only economic and technological strength, but also the power of culture and civilization.

Equal exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations can offer spiritual guidance to solve global problems and promote common development. Dialogue between civilizations helps bring people together, gather wisdom and strength from different cultures, improve our understanding of the world, and enhance our ability to respond to challenges.

China has always been an active promoter of such exchanges. It advocates a vision of equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness among civilizations, and provides more options to help solve challenges in civilizational development. From proposing the Global Civilization Initiative to pushing for the UN resolution to establish the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, China’s ideas and contributions are helping to advance global dialogue and human progress.

China also practices what it advocates. It has hosted events such as the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations and the Communist Party of China in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting to create platforms for exchange. It has expanded visa-free access to promote cultural experiences and people-to-people ties, and organized programs like tourism years, cultural festivals, and youth arts festivals.

It is hoped that the international community will take this ministerial meeting as an opportunity to continue promoting dialogue across different levels and fields, enrich the content of exchanges, broaden cooperation channels, explore building a global network for dialogue among civilizations, and spark new momentum for civilizational progress, so as to jointly contribute to a new chapter in human civilization.■